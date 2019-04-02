Family desperate for answers in hit-and-run death of Detroit father

DETROIT - Antonio White was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. The driver didn't stop.

The incident occurred on March 15 at the intersection of Linwood and Lawrence streets on Detroit's west side.

White's family came forward on Tuesday in hopes of getting the driver put behind bars.

“Whoever you are that took my child’s life like a thief in the night, you need to come forth,” the grieving father, Anthony White, said.

“This family is grieving. This family is grieving hard,” Anthony White said.

Local 4 obtained Project Green Light surveillance video of the vehicle that police suspect was involved in the crash.

“We maybe possibly looking for a dark-color SUV. Maybe a Grand Cherokee with front-end damage. Possibly anywhere from a '98 - 2002," Africa White said.

The family is hoping someone saw the car that night and knows where the vehicle and driver are now.

“It’s our right to know who done this to our brother,” White’s brother, Anthony White Jr., said.

