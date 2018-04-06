Family, friends gather at vigil for mother of 3 killed in Detroit

DETROIT - Family and friends of a woman shot and killed Sunday in Detroit gathered Thursday to remember the mother of three.

Erica Farley was killed when she was struck by a bullet that entered a home she was visiting in the 10700 block of Balfour Road through a rear window. A man was also hit and suffered injuries.

"Whatever happened, it shouldn't have happened. Whoever did this, I don't even think they know what they did. They took a real big piece of a lot of people's life away," her husband Khalid Farley said.

Erica was remembered for wanting to give back, as she created a nonprofit group, "Voices with a Purpose," to help young women in trouble.

