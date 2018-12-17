Family, friends mourn father killed in Detroit home invasion

DETROIT - The family and friends of 40-year-old Douglas Benjamin Thornton, a husband and father killed inside his home, are talking to Local 4.

Police say an intruder got into the home on Prevost Street, near Greenfield Road and Grand River Avenue, through a window and was trying to rob the place when gunfire went off.

Corey Boyd is in disbelief after hearing the news that his best friend was shot and killed inside his home.

“He did not deserve to go out like this,” said Boyd.

Local 4 was at the scene as police investigated inside and outside the house. Officers say the suspect got into the home through a window.

“He was a father. He was a loving person,” said Boyd.

Family members say Thornton went downstairs to find out what was going on and he and the intruder got into a fight.

The intruder shot Thornton while his girlfriend and their two children were upstairs.

“For all of those people breaking in just taking lives, this is not what you are supposed to be doing,” said Boyd.

Boyd said Thornton was killed protecting his home and family. “For him to die inside of a home invasion like that is crazy,” said Boyd.

Right now, police are looking for the intruder.

Boyd had a message to share with him: “You need to turn yourself in. You took someone from us. We love him. You took someone from us who is a good father, and good friend. You did the wrong thing.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.