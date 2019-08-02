Family mourns 22-year-old father fatally shot at pool party in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Devastated family members of a young man killed at a pool party in Ypsilanti Township are speaking out.

Andre Smith, 22, was fatally shot during a music video shoot at an apartment complex pool. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

"For them to take that smile away from me -- it'll never be the same," his mother Andreeda Smith, said.

"It's, like, we're preparing all this stuff for someone who should be right here. It's unreal for me. It's unreal," his sister Porsha Smith said.

Andre Smith was shot multiple times on July 26 at an apartment complex on Spinnaker Way.

"He was the only one that got shot. They just targeted my son," his mother said.

Smith was the father of a 3-year-old girl.

"He's going to be long-lived through us in our hearts, in our memories and pictures, but we need justice for Andre," his mother said.

The family members said they hope someone will come forward to help bring the killer to justice and help them heal.

Andre Smith, 22.

