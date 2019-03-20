Family of missing Lansing woman whose baby was found dead discusses her mental state, drug issues

DETROIT - The family of a missing Lansing woman whose newborn baby was found dead is pleading for her to turn herself in so she can get help.

Ashley Shade, 35, and her 6-day-old daughter were reported missing Monday. Police found her vehicle in the 100 block of East Kilborn Street. The baby's body was inside, but Shade is still missing.

MORE: Newborn infant found dead in Lansing, woman still missing

"These are the words that I need to get out to her, that she needs to turn herself in and get her help," her uncle said. "I talked to a Lansing detective this morning. They want to help her. They don't want to harm her."

Shade's family said she has seven other children, five of whom were in protective custody because of her mental health and drug issues. Her family said she hid that she was pregnant again. According to police, Shade secretly gave birth at home and didn't seek medical attention for herself or the baby.

Family members who live in Detroit said Shade was spotted holding her dead child in her arms as if she were still alive at different homes in the Lansing area.

She was last seen in the area of South Washington Avenue and Holmes Road.

Shade is described as white with light brown or sandy blonde, curly hair that is just below her ears. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and has blue eyes. Shade has a tattoo on the back of her neck.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police said she was driving a 2002 silver Toyota Camry with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information about Shade's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lansing Police Department at 517 483-4600.

