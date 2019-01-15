Family of murdered Detroit mother faces killer in court: 'We are so broken right now'

DETROIT - The family of a murdered Detroit mother came face to face with her killer Tuesday in court.

Robert Autrey was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Nicole Smith.

Before Autrey was sentenced, members of Smith's family spoke directly to him in the courtroom.

READ BACK: Mother of toddler found wandering in Detroit street reported missing

"I can't believe what's happened to my granddaughter," grandfather Conrad Green said.

Smith went missing in 2016. Last year, Autrey pleaded guilty to killing her in front of her young son.

"She was bound at the hands and feet and choked to death," Green said.

Autrey left Smith's body in an abandoned apartment in Detroit.

"Our family is torn up," aunt Dana Smith said. "We are so broken right now."

Autrey is also convicted in a sexual assault case, and his victim spoke in court.

"I feel robbed, violated," the victim said.

After listening to the emotional testimony, Autrey apologized.

"I hope someday forgiveness will reach the heart," Autrey said.

Smith's family members said they aren't yet ready to forgive him.

"I don't believe the apology was sincere," Green said. "It may really have been, but I don't think it was sincere."

"I hope somebody does the same to you what you did to her, and worse," Dana Smith said. "He's a monster. He's a devil. I hate that man."

