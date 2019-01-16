Family of Shelby Township woman killed by husband confront him with brutal words in court

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The family of a Shelby Township woman fatally shot by her husband last year confronted him in court.

Joshua Boshell learned his sentence Wednesday. He'll spend 31 to 50 years in prison for the shooting that killed Kristi Cline Boshell last March.

The death was originally reported as a suicide, but an investigation led police to arrest her husband.

Kristi Boshell's family had brutal words for Joshua Boshell.

"I hate you and I despise you. May you rot in prison and then burn in hell," said Sandy Cline, Kristi Boshell's mother.

Kristi Boshell's son, Robert Ewald, described the domestic violence that took place before Joshua Boshell shot his wife in the head during the argument.

Ewald said the first time he met his mother's husband, he "saw him physically hitting my mom."

"You've taken more than my mom. My mom was my best friend," Ewald said to Joshua Bushell in court.

Joshua Boshell didn't have much to say during his sentencing.

"I'm just going to trust Jesus on this one," he said.

Despite a history of violence, a jury convicted Joshua Boshell of second-degree murder. The victim's family wanted to see a tougher punishment.

"When you take a weapon, even if it's off a nightstand or dresser, take it out of a holster, get to where your partner is, aim the gun and then and shoot, there's many actions going into that one process. I think that's premeditation," said Bob Cline, Kristi Boshell's father.

Her mother wants others who may be the victims of violence to know there are resources to get help.

"There are helplines out there. Please use them," Sandy Cline said. "Don't be like us and lose your daughter."

Joshua Boshell's attorney believes the death was an accident and is planning to appeal the sentence.

