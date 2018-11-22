Shelby Township man convicted of second-degree murder in death first reported as suicide

Joshua Boshell, 40, was convicted in the death of his wife in Shelby Township on Nov. 21, 2018. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A jury convicted a man of second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of his wife in Shelby Township.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shelby Township man charged with wife’s murder; death first reported as suicide

Joshua Boshell was initially charged with first-degree murder and felony firearms violations.

He is expected to return to court for sentencing on Jan. 2.

Officers were called March 17 to the Crystal Lake Apartments on the report of a suicide and found 44-year-old Kristi Cline Boshell with a gunshot to the head, according to police.

Detectives executed search warrants and conducted interviews. Police called the death suspicious.

Boshell was taken into custody at the scene. He was arraigned and denied bond.

Police said officers had responded to the couple’s apartment in the past for domestic incidents.

