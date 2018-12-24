Family pleads for answers in Detroit woman missing in Peru

DETROIT - Family and friends pleaded for help in the disappearance of missing Detroiter Carla Valpeoz.

Valpeoz was last seen on Dec. 12 on a trail near a small village in Peru. She is legally blind, but she never let it stop her from chasing her dreams.

Her family held a vigil Sunday at Bell Isle to pray for her safe return.

Local 4 spoke to her brother, Carlos Valpeoz, about the desperate search for his sister.

Carlos Valpeoz said his sister used a cane to walk, but would never put herself in a dangerous situation. The family is hoping someone will come forward with new information after nearly two weeks since she was last seen.

"My sister devoted her life to helping other people," Carlos Valpeoz said.

Carla Valpeoz is a 35-year-old who worked at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn.

"She is active. She travels," Carlos Valpeoz said. "She is deeply immersed in Detroit."

"We need to keep this story alive so that we have a chance to find Carla," said her mother, Maria Valpeoz.

The family gathered people on Belle Isle on Sunday and prayed for her safe return.

"We just need a little more help," Carlos Valpeoz said.

Carla Valpeoz went to Peru for a wedding and to do some exploring and hasn't been seen since.

The family is pleading for the Peruvian government to step in while the family continues to raise awareness.

"We know she's out there alive," Maria Valpeoz said.

The State Department said they are aware of her disappearance but cannot comment on efforts to find her.



