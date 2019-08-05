Family seeks answers after masked men shoot up car on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A family was stopped at a red light on Detroit's west side early Saturday when two masked men began shooting at their car.

Edna Burgess, her sister and her son were stopped at a light at Tiremen and Livernois avenues about 3:30 a.m. when a car pulled up next to them and two men got out. The men fired three shots at the car.

Police are still investigating. It's unclear if the shooting was random or someone in the vehicle was targeted.

"What did my car and family do to you to shoot it up?" Burgess said. "Somebody knows something."

