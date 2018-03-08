Family's surveillance camera captures video of package thief in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A package thief in Southfield only needed a few seconds to take off with packages that were sitting on a family's porch.

The crime was caught on camera, giving police a good look at the thief. Police said the packages were only on the porch for 90 minutes before the family was targeted.

The footsteps in the snow outside Michael Williams' house in the Evergreens Trails subdivision are traces of an unwanted guest.

"An individual was able to pull in the driveway and run across the yard here," Williams said.

The man got out of a maroon Chevy Impala, grabbed three packages and quickly crept back into the passenger seat.

"I'm violated because you're unwelcome when you come up here," Williams said. "That made me feel violated. Then, on top of it, you're stealing."

The family's surveillance cameras show a delivery driver dropping off Amazon packages, and Williams got a notification at work that the items were left on the front porch.

"I looked at it immediately," Williams said. "Typically, it goes off so often just because of the traffic on the street, but this just so happened to set off that alert."

Williams said he's furious that the thief and his partner would be so bold. The house sits on a busy corner, so it could be a crime of opportunity. But the security app allowed others in the area to share similar crimes, and he's not alone.

"Homes have just been tampered with and people have caught different images on their cameras, and also individuals grabbing packages off of porches," Williams said.

Police want to know if the man in the video has popped up on any other surveillance cameras.

You can watch Jermont Terry's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.