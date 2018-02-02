Farmington barn offered for free to those who can move it

FARMINGTON, Mich. - A beautiful and well-built barn dating back to the 1800s is being offered for free to those willing to move it.

After five years of being on the market, a house in Farmington was finally sold, but it is a barn in the backyard that has generated buzz. Instead of demolishing the barn, the new developer wants to give it away and this unique idea has gone viral with a Facebook post that has been viewed and shared thousands of times.

"It's a rallying point, the community feels strongly about it," Farmington Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kate Knight said. "We love our barns and if can move out, we will help facilitate a way."

The recently sold home is next door to a building being converted into a Japanese style steakhouse with apartments upstairs. The house and barn didn't fit with the new owner's development plans, which is why they're giving the barn away for free.

"Ideally, we would love to see it disassembled, moved, and reassembled intact in a really great context," Knight said.

The barn was built in the 1890s as a carriage house. While it hasn't received historical certification, it does have the charm and construction of buildings that have.

Its fate is up in the air.

"Change is bittersweet," Knight said. "And we're lucky to have a developer who is open to offering the community a crack at making this happen."

The new owners want to build another mixed-use building on the land. If you're interested in owning the barn, contact the city of Farmington or email Preservation Farmington at preservationfarmington@gmail.com.

