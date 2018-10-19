Farmington Harrison assistant principal reassigned after saying cheerleaders looked like strippers

FARMINGTON, Mich. - An assistant principal at Farmington Harrison High School has been reassigned after she said the cheerleaders at a pep rally looked like strippers, school officials said.

Angela Leach was suspended after making the comments Sept. 21 about the cheerleading team's routine. She apologized to students and sent a letter to cheer families.

School officials investigated the incident and determined that Leach wasn't guilty of discriminatory behavior or violating Title IX protections.

Leach has been reassigned to the Maxfield Education Center to focus on other work supporting the school district, officials said. She will not have staff or student supervision as part of her job responsibilities for this year.

Officials said Leach has to complete other steps related to the incident, which include repairing the relationship with the cheer team.

