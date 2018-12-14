Farmington Hill Kroger employee's quick response saves man's life

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A routine grocery shopping trip on Dec. 7 ultimately helped save a man's life after a Kroger supervisor stepped in to help.

The incident happened at the Kroger located near the intersection of 11 Mile and Middlebelt roads.

It was a typical evening at the grocery store, but then something unusual happened, and Charisse Anderson jumped in and knew exactly what to do.

"I just did what's natural for me -- help," Anderson said.

A man was shopping and collapsed onto the floor. Anderson didn't hesitate, responding quickly and called 911.

The man told her it wasn't necessary, but she decided to call emergency medical services anyway.

"EMS came, and I said, 'He's in the back,' and then they took him out," Anderson said.

That's not where the story ends. A few days later, Anderson received a surprise visit at the store from the man's wife.

"She gave me the biggest hug and told me, 'Thank you so much. You saved my husband's life,'" Anderson said. "She was like, 'They said that there was a blockage and had they not come and got him out, he would have died.'"

Hearing those words meant a lot to Anderson.

"I've lost a lot of family members myself," Anderson said. "So, just that somebody could stay here a little longer with a loved one means the world, because when you lose someone, you don't get a second do-over."

She doesn't think of herself as a hero or a life saver -- she said she has a different title.

"Just God's helper," Anderson said. "That's it."

Anderson is grateful the man is doing better and she was able to help him at work.

The man, who wishes to remain antonymous, was given a stent and is recovering. A statement he sent to Kroger can be read below.

"Kroger was amazing. They were there for me. It was an absolute blessing. I am forever grateful. We need more people in this world like Charisse.

Charisse is an amazing person who leads by example and if everyone led by example, this would be a better world."

The American Heart Association lists warning signs for cardiac arrest like sudden loss of responsiveness, shortness of breath or breaking out in a cold sweat. If you experience those symptoms, call 911 like Anderson did.

