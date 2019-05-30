Farmington Hills police increase patrols after small dog stolen from man taking walk

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Police are investigating after a man said one of his dogs was stolen from him while he was taking his two dogs for a walk.

Farmington Hills police said the dog was stolen Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. in the area of Lochmoor and Queensboro streets in a subdivision near Middlebelt Road between Northwestern Highway and 14 Mile Road.

The man said he was walking his dogs when two to three suspects exited a passing vehicle and tried to drive away with his dogs. He was able to retrieve one dog, according to police. He held onto the vehicle and was dragged for a short distance.

Police said the suspects are described as men in their teens or early 20s. The driver of the vehicle was a woman in her teens or early 20s. The vehicle was described as a silver subcompact car, possibly a Chevy, Aveo or Spark, according to police.

The stolen dog was a 1-year-old, five pound, brown male Maltese/Yorkie mix named Hennessy.

Police have increased patrols in the area and are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.