Farmington Hills police investigate after van driver snaps picture of young girl in neighborhood

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills police are investigating after a child said a man drove up to her, talked to her and snapped a picture of her while she walked alone in a neighborhood.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mullane Street and Bond Road in a subdivision near 13 Mile and Orchard Lake roads, according to police.

The girl said she was walking in the subdivision when a man drove up to her and stopped. He began to speak to her, and the child said she believes he took a picture with his cellphone before driving away.

Police said the man didn't get out of his vehicle or try to lure the girl to get inside.

Officials described the man as white and 50 to 60 years old. He had white hair and side burns, and a clean-shaven face. He was driving a white work van, possibly a box utility van, with a picture of furniture on the side, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. There will be increased patrols in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

