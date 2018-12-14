Farmington Hills police search for thief who took 25-foot trailer

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills police are searching for a thief who took a 25-foot trailer, according to officials.

The trailer was taken during the night of Nov. 24 from the back of a building in the 32400 block of Northwestern Highway, police said.

The trailer has an attached smoker that is in the shape of a train, according to authorities. It's black with yellow writing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.