Farmington Hills residents wake up to discover house had been broken into, police say

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A Farmington Hills family woke up Thursday and realized someone had broken into their home while they were sleeping, police said.

The incident happened sometime after midnight at a home in the area of 13 Mile and Halsted roads, according to authorities.

Farmington Hills police said residents should remember to lock exterior doors and vehicles at night.

Anyone who sees suspicious people or vehicles should call 911, police said.

