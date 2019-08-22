Fatal dog mauling of girl in Detroit: Pet owner expected to face charges

DETROIT - A charging decision is expected Thursday after a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by three pit bull dogs earlier this week in Southwest Detroit.

Emma Hernandez was killed in the attack Monday night in Southwest Detroit. She was riding her bicycle in the area of Central Avenue and Smart Street when the three pit bulls escaped from a neighbor's yard, police said.

"She was a very happy child and she is going to be very, very missed," said Claudia Stapleton, Emma's aunt. "This was her neighborhood. She should be able to play and do what every kid does -- walk around, ride their bikes. They shouldn't be afraid to be in their own neighborhood."

The 33-year-old man who is the dogs' owner was taken into police custody Monday night. Charges have not been announced yet, but Detroit police sent a warrant package to prosecutors on Tuesday. Charges are expected to be announced Thursday.

Animal Control officials said they intend to euthanize the dogs.

