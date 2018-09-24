Father, girlfriend face charges after 2-year-old boy found dead inside Wayne apartment

WAYNE, Mich. - A father and his girlfriend are facing charges after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside the father's apartment in Wayne, officials said.

Devin Bisesi was found dead in the apartment last spring. His death is considered suspicious and was the focus of a Michigan State Police investigation for months.

Local 4 has learned that a Child Protective Services report found that the boy was discovered unresponsive March 12.

About 16 hours prior, Devin was placed in a pack 'n play, and a toy chest was placed on top of the pack 'n play to make it like a cage that the boy couldn't escape.

"Devin Luke Bisesi was sitting up with his legs straight and his arms a little in the air," the report says. "Devin Luke Bisesi was not breaking."

The report found the boy got his neck caught between the pack 'n play and the chest, causing him to suffocate.

His father, Matt Luke, and Luke's girlfriend, Jamie Starr, were arrested and face charges.

"My honest reaction is relieved that justice is coming, but also very mixed emotions for my ex-husband," said Jessica Bisesi, Devin's mother. "He is my child's dad and I know that he did love Devin."

Matthew Luke (WDIV)

Jamie Starr (WDIV)

