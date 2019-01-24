Father sentenced to 4 1/2 to 15 years in prison for I-94 crash that killed 7-year-old daughter

ROMULUS, Mich. - A father was sentenced Thursday in connection with a crash on I-94 that killed his 7-year-old daughter.

Wilburt Dion Thomas was sentenced to 4 1/2 to 15 years in prison after his daughter, DeSandra Thomas, was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to get help after her father allegedly crashed a stolen van while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana last summer.

Wilburt Dion Thomas (WDIV)

"I'm very, very remorseful for what happened on July the 15th," Thomas said during his sentencing. "I think about my daughter every day."

DeSandra's mother, Sandra Burts, shared a tearful story in court of what a generous soul her young daughter was.

Burts said DeSandra's shoes disappeared one day last May. When Burts asked her where they went, she said she didn't know.

After DeSandra's death, her best friend came over to her home wearing her shoes. The girl told Burts that DeSandra had told her, "As long as you're my friend, you'll never have to wear holes in your shoes," and gave her the shoes off her feet.

What happened

According to authorities, Thomas was allegedly driving a stolen van on I-94 about 1:47 a.m. July 15 while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana with his daughter in the vehicle. The van collided with a disabled car on the shoulder of the road and struck a fence.

After the crash, DeSandra grabbed her belongings, left the vehicle and attempted to cross the freeway, where she was hit, police said. As she walked along the freeway, she texted 911, telling police her father was hurt -- maybe dead -- and she needed help.

Michigan State Troopers believe DeSandra was hit by another vehicle. State police received a call from a driver on eastbound I-94 near Inkster Road who believed she hit a pedestrian along the interstate. Police believe she may have tried to cross the freeway.

"The confluence of events in this case caused the untimely death of the defendant’s young daughter. The alleged actions of the father included driving a stolen car while highly intoxicated, having open intoxicants and marijuana in the car, crashing into a disabled car and allowing his daughter to leave the car and walk alone across the highway to her death," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This is a tragic and devastating case."

Thomas, 47, was charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, operating under the influence, possession of marijuana and alcohol-open container. He pleaded guilty to the manslaughter, child abuse and operating while intoxicated charges.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.