FBI charges former Troy City Manager with bribery

DETROIT - The former City Manager of Troy has been charged with bribery.

Criminal charges were filed today against Brian Kischnick, the former City Manager of the City of Troy, for bribery, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.

More from the FBI Detroit:

The charging document, known as a criminal information, charges that between September 2015 and March 2018, Brian Kischnick, 50, of Troy, while City Manager of Troy, solicited and accepted cash and other things of value totaling $20,879.50 from a contractor with the intent to be influenced and rewarded in connection with business and transactions worth $5,000 or more with the City of Troy involving that contractor.

United States Attorney Matthew Schneider said, “Those who hold the public’s offices and use them for their own personal gain and enrichment should beware. We will uncover your crimes and hold you fully accountable for your breach of the public’s trust. This office is committed to weeding out corruption everywhere we find it in Southeastern Michigan.”

“Willfully violating the oath of public office for personal gain is a serious and unlawful breach of the public’s trust”, said Timothy R. Slater, Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Division of the FBI. “The FBI and its law enforcement partners will investigate and hold accountable those in government who engage in selfish acts of corruption at the public’s expense”.

Kischnick faces up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on the charge of Bribery Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds.



