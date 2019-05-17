FBI executes massive drug raid targeting deadly fentanyl, heroin on streets of Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - FBI agents executed a massive drug raid Friday in Pontiac, targeting dangerous drugs, such as heroin and fentanyl, that are killing people on the streets.

One mother of three watched from her bedroom window as agents went into a home on Maurer Avenue.

"They had their guns drawn," she said.

What she didn't know is that incredibly hazardous fentanyl was likely right next door to her and the children, according to authorities.

Three people have been charged. A mother named Freda Beecher and her son, Charles Harris, are accused of importing heroin, cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico while a man named David Thomas sold it, according to FBI agents.

The FBI Oakland County Gang and VIolent Crimes Task Force is heading up the investigation.

"It is big," FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider said. "We are at multiple locations."

Agents said they found drugs and guns at another home on Liberty Street.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.