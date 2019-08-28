FBI raids Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - FBI agents are raiding the home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones in Canton Township.

Wednesday's raid is connected to a federal investigation into corruption in the auto industry.

Officials have been under investigation for years in connection with alleged kickback and bribe schemes.

It's unclear exactly how Jones is involved in the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

Here is a statement from UAW officials on their cooperation with the investigation:

"The UAW and President Gary Jones have always fully cooperated with the government investigators in this matter. As the leader of the UAW, President Jones is determined to uncover and address any and all wrongdoing, wherever it might lead. There was absolutely no need for search warrants to be used by the government today — the UAW has voluntarily responded to every request the government has made throughout the course of its investigation, produced literally hundreds of thousands of documents and other materials to the government, and most importantly, when wrongdoing has been discovered, we have taken strong action to address it. The UAW will continue to cooperate with the government in its investigation, as we have been doing throughout.

"Trust in UAW leadership is never more important than during the bargaining process, when profit-laden auto companies stand to benefit from media leaks, false assumptions, and political grandstanding. The sole focus of President Jones and his team will be winning at the bargaining table for our members."

Here's aerial video of the raid:

