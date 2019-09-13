Feds clear out Madison Heights building as part of drug, fraud investigation

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Authorities cleared out a Madison Heights building as part of a drug and fraud investigation Thursday.

Madison Heights police, the FBI, Oakland County sheriff's deputies and members of Homeland Security were at the building near 11 Mile Road and Dequindre Street.

A train of trucks removed everything from a Range Rover to a boat from the building.

"Rght now, we're going through the building systematically, searching every area for narcotics and other evidence," said Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines.

Haines wouldn't say what kind of drugs authorities were searching for, but he said it wasn't marijuana.

The building has no signs saying what kind of business it is.

