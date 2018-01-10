Feds: Trash magnate Chuck Rizzo should be behind bars after encounter with key witness

DETROIT - Federal officials are bringing down the hammer on trash magnate Chuck Rizzo after the FBI said he tried to intimidate a key government witness in the corruption case against him.

Court records show Rizzo intentionally spoke to the witness in December at the MGM Grand Casino.

Officials call the witness who was approached "Witness A." He was at MGM with his wife when he was lured into meeting Rizzo, who happened to be at the casino, according to court documents.

Rizzo has already pleaded guilty to bribing elected officials and stealing money from the private equity company that bought his family's trash business.

He's awaiting sentencing, which would have meant years in federal prison, but so far, Rizzo has remained out of custody. There were specific conditions to his release before sentencing, including no contact with a list of witnesses who were scheduled to testify against him.

The FBI said Rizzo violated that condition and needs to be taken into federal custody by U.S. marshals immediately.

In the court filing, the Department of Justice details how Rizzo was at the casino Dec. 16 for a Christmas party for one of his companies. A worker ran into "Witness A," who was at TAP with his wife.

Shortly after the encounter, "Witness A" received text messages from Rizzo's father, Charles Rizzo Sr.

"I heard you're here," one text message said. "I would love to say hi. Let me know where you're at."

"Witness A" ducked out of TAP and went to a different part of the hotel to get away, but then told Rizzo Sr. where he was at. He said he expected to see Rizzo Sr., not Chuck Rizzo.

Rizzo Sr. never showed up, but Chuck Rizzo did, and federal officials said he berated "Witness A," saying he is going to jail for as long as he is because of "Witness A."

