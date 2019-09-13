Ferndale police report increase of thefts from vehicles

FERNDALE, Mich. - There's a problem in Ferndale that officials said can be prevented. In just the last week police said they've had a reported increase of thefts from vehicles.

"In the last week, we had right around 60 larcenies from autos reported to us," Sgt. Baron Brown, with Ferndale Police Department, said.

Brown said that number went up overnight.

"Just last night, we had at least 13 reported so far and two stolen cars," he said. "The common denominator in all these are that they're unlocked cars. People are leaving their cars unlocked."

Brown said thieves have been targeting the area of West Lewiston Avenue near Woodward Avenue and West Hazelhurst Street.

"I think it's an inconvenience, and I think that, yes, just locking your car doors would put a stop to that," said Melissa Chapman, who lives in the area.

Chapman said she's guilty of not utilizing every safety measure.

"I think it's more unintentional. I mean, we're not intentionally, like, 'I'm going to leave this unlocked so that someone can get in,'" Chapman said.

Following the reports of multiple car break-ins in the city, Chapman said she will be locking her car doors.

"No, we really just should be locking our doors. It's just common sense. We lock our house, so you should be locking your car doors as well," said Chapman.

