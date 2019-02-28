Fiance of woman killed in Warren drag racing crash speaks out after suspect charged

WARREN, Mich. - A 24-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal drag racing crash that killed Robin Anderson, 54-year-old Chesterfield Township woman, on Nov. 6, 2018, in Warren.

The violent crash still haunts the woman's fiance, Tom Hawkins, but he said his grief is eased knowing that someone has finally been arrested for her death.

ORIGINAL: Man charged in deadly drag racing crash on Mound Road in Warren

Hawkins and Anderson had been together for 27 years. They were engaged.

She was struck in the crash as she came to the intersection of 9 Mile Road and Mound Road in Warren. The yellow Dodge Challenger T-boned her. Prosecutors said the car was driven by Mikel Maty, who ran a red light and crashed into Anderson while allegedly drag racing.

Prosecutors charged Maty with second-degree murder, reckless driving causing death and drag racing. The investigation revealed Maty sped down Mound Road at 76 mph.

Anderson was in a coma for 16 days before she died.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.