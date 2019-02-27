Man charged in deadly drag racing crash on Mound Road in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A 24-year-old man faces a second-degree murder and drag racing charges in connection with a deadly crash Nov. 6, 2018 in southbound Mound Road in Warren.

The man is set to be arraigned on the following charges Wednesday morning:

Second-degree murder, which carries a penalty up to life in prison; Reckless driving causing death, a 15-year felony; and, Drag racing, a misdemeanor

Police and prosecutors say the suspect was driving a 2017 Yellow Dodge Challenger when took off at an "extremely high rate of speed" from a traffic light stop. He was racing a white Dodge Challenger in the lane beside him. T

he white vehicle proceeded to stop at the red light at 9 Mile and Mound road, while the suspect sped through the intersection, slamming into a blue Dodge Dart, police said. The victim died two weeks after the crash, succumbing to the injuries she sustained.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim during this difficult time, said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. "This preventable tragedy came at the hands of the suspect, who blew through a red light, traveling at speeds exceeding 75 mph. The defendant's actions were clearly a willful disregard of the safety of other drivers' lives."

The suspect is in custody and is expected to be arraigned at 10 a.m., before Judge Chupa at 37th District Court.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.