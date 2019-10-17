Fiat Chrysler employees report string of vehicle break-ins at assembly plant in Detroit

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler employees said more than a dozen cars were broken into and burglarized this week.

Employees at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant on Detroit's east side want to know how it happened inside a secured lot.

"Hearing it was 15 vehicles in three different parking lots last night," an employee said.

His shift ended at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, and he and his co-workers were in shock when they found their cars had been broken into.

The employee said it was clear the thief took their time to find a way into the cars and go through them. Other employees said 15 cars were broken into in the east employee lot and another five to 10 cars were broken into in the west lot.

FCA officials released the following statement:

"To ensure the safety and security of our employees, FCA is increasing patrols at all of our facilities given the recent incident. We are cooperating fully with the Detroit Police Department on this investigation."

The assembly plant had issues last year with new vehicles being stolen out of the plant and transport lot, but those thefts have been stopped.

Employees want answers.

