Fiery crash causes Grosse Pointe Farms neighborhood to lose power; driver in critical condition

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - A man is in critical condition after a violent crash Saturday night in Grosse Pointe Farms caused his vehicle to catch on fire.

Police said they aren't sure what caused the crash but they believe speed was a factor.

Roman Sudney was in his basement when it happened. He said he knew how bad the collision was when he heard it before he even saw the wreckage.

Police said the man was speeding on Moross Road before taking out fences and power poles and crashing into an elm tree between Kercheval Avenue and Ridge Road.

"The whole front end was demolished," Sudney said. "The engine was torn right from the frame."

The SUV caught on fire, and the driver had to be pulled from the burning vehicle.

Police are waiting to see if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

"It's a very sobering reminder of what a high-speed crash can do," said Mike Bernherdt.

Bernherdt has been a member of Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church for 30 years. The church, located directly across the street from the crash, had its Sunday services without power.

"It was very peaceful and quiet," Bernherdt said. "People had to be extra quiet. There was no microphone."

Crews from DTE Energy worked Sunday to install power poles and restore power to the neighborhood.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.