Fire burns at Western Golf and Country Club in Redford Township

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Charles Jackson

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Firefighters are battling a building fire at Western Golf and Country Club in Redford Township. 

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. Friday. 

Livonia and Dearborn Heights firefighters are assisting. 

According to the club's website, the clubhouse first started back in 1926. That's also when the golf course was being designed. 

