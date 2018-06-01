Fire burns at Western Golf and Country Club in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Firefighters are battling a building fire at Western Golf and Country Club in Redford Township.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Livonia and Dearborn Heights firefighters are assisting.

According to the club's website, the clubhouse first started back in 1926. That's also when the golf course was being designed.

BREAKING - #Fire at Western Golf & Country Club in #Redford. Picture is from @MDOT_MetroDet about a mile away... you can see the smoke in the distance. Dearborn Heights & Livonia FDs are assisting pic.twitter.com/BcGOxl3T17 — Chuck Jackson (@Local4Chuck) June 1, 2018

