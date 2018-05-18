Fire burns on roof of Marquette Building in Detroit, future home of Adient

DETROIT - A fire was burning Friday morning on the roof of the Marquette Building in Detroit.

Firefighters rushed to battle flames at the top of the building at Washington Boulevard and West Larned Street.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

"They do have 24-hour security. We're not sure what the origin of the fire was," said Senior Fire Chief Darrell Freeman.

Firefighters had trouble getting to the roof of the building, which is under construction. The building is the future home of auto supplier Adient. The company is redoing the whole building to make it its new headquarter.

The firefighters had to find a central stairway to get up to the roof. It 15-20 minutes to reach the roof. Firefighters had to run a rope down the side of the buidling, attach it to a hose and then run the hose up to the roof.

The Marquette Building is across the street from Cobo Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.