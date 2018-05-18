Video shows fire damage to historic Marquette Building in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Video from the Local 4 helicopter shows fire damage on the roof of the historic Marquette Building in Downtown Detroit.

Firefighters rushed to battle flames Friday morning at the top of the building at West Congress Street and Washington Boulevard. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Local 4's Rod Meloni reported firefighters had trouble getting to the roof of the building, which is under construction. The building is the future home of auto supplier Adient. The company is redoing the whole building to make it its new headquarter.

The firefighters had to find a central stairway to get up to the roof. It 15-20 minutes to reach the roof. Firefighters had to run a rope down the side of the buidling, attach it to a hose and then run the hose up to the roof.

The Marquette Building is across the street from Cobo Center. Constructed in 1905, the building was saved from demolition in the 1980s. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Michigan.

