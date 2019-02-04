Fire destroys portion of strip mall in Inkster

DEARBORN, Mich. - A strip mall in Inkster caught fire on Sunday, destroying the whole front half of the complex at Inkster and Cherry Hill, according to the city of Dearborn’s Facebook page.

Authorities said the back of the businesses were saved and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities said the most damage that occurred was where a marijuana dispensary is located.

Mike Walker, general manager of Liberty Tax, said all customer files in that store are safe and being transferred to the Garden City location.



