Fire scorches businesses in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - Local 4 is following breaking news Sunday morning out of Southwest Detroit where firefighters are battling flames scorching businesses.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Junction Avenue and Vernor Highway.

One firefighter was injured as crews battled the fire that reportedly started in the Nice Price furniture store, and spread into another business next door.

The firefighter's injuries are not serious. Crews are still on scene trying to contain the fire. There were multiple fire units out Sunday morning at the scene.

Local 4 was told the owner of the building watched the fire on security camera and had to call 911.



