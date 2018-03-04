Firefighter hurt battling Highland Park apartment fire

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A firefighter battling an apartment fire in Highland Park was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The fire broke out Saturday at the Bishop Moore Apartments on Manchester Parkway, between Woodward and Second avenues.

Many of the people who live at the complex are seniors. No residents were seriously injured, but several of the apartment's 400 units suffered severe damage.

Some residents believe smoking started the fire, but the official cause remains under investigation.

