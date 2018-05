Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Westwood Village Apartments in Westland. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Westwood Village Apartments near Joy and Newburgh roads in Westland.

The apartment building is in Westwood Circle.

Several firefighters have been called to the scene and are trying to put out the flames. Residents from around the area have reported seeing columns of dark smoke.

It's unclear if there have been any injuries.

