VIDEO: Firefighters on scene of house explosion on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Firefighters are on the scene of a house explosion on Detroit's east side.

Fire officials were called at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday to a house on the corner of Linville Avenue and Haverhill Street.

You can see aerial footage in the video above.

When firefighters arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames, officials said.

The home is vacant, according to authorities.

Firefighters believe the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but that is still under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

The house was completely destroyed. Both houses on either side were damaged. One house was occupied by a woman and a dog, and the other was occupied by a woman and a baby, officials said.

One woman was inside a next-door home, police said. She is not injured.

One firefighter sustained a knee injury, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.