Firefighters save teenagers from house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Two teenagers might not have escaped a burning home Friday on Detroit's west side without the quick action of firefighters.

Officials arrived just in time at the home on Greenway Street, as an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were hanging out of a kitchen window.

Detroit firefighters pulled the two teens out of the window and safely onto the ground. They said the 18-year-old woman has a hearing issue.

Officials said that, every Friday, family members go to the home to check on the residents inside and make sure the teenagers and their mother are OK.

When their grandmother and aunt were on their way Friday, they got a call that the home was on fire, authorities said.

Family members said the fire started in the kitchen and did extensive damage to that part of the house.

Everybody is expected to be OK, officials said.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Learn more about this story in the video below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.