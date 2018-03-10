Three children killed, two missing after Eastpointe house fire

EASTPOINTE - Three children were killed in a house fire in Eastpointe early Saturday morning, and firefighters are currently searching for two others feared to be trapped inside the burned building.

The home, located on Juliana Avenue near East 8 Mile Road and Gratiot, caught fire with a grandmother and five kids still inside.

The grandmother's condition is unknown.

Investigators have not determined the of the fire, as the search for the two remaining children continues.

