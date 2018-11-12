28-year-old woman charged in connection with Eastpointe fire that left 3 children dead

Amber Renee Swain has been charged in connection with a deadly Eastpointe house fire. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an Eastpointe fire that left three children dead in March.

Amber Renee Swain has been charged in connection with a March 10 house fire on Juliana Avenue near East 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Amber Renee Swain (WDIV)

The fire started around 5 a.m. while the children, ages 4, 8 and 9, were alone in their grandmother's home, the acting public safety director for the Eastpointe Police Department said.

Deputy Police Chief Eric Keiser said the fire destroyed the inside of the home. He said two families lived in the house, including two mothers and five children.

Swain was charged with three counts of second-degree child abuse. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

She is being held on $25,000 bail.

Brendon and Zyher Cameron Mosley were killed in an Eastpointe house fire March 10, 2018. (WDIV)

Madison, 4, was killed in an Eastpointe house fire March 10, 2018. (WDIV)

Only three children, two boys and a girl, were home at the time of the fire. The two youngest were at another home nearby, police said.

The home did not have smoke detectors, authorities said.

“It’s just a tragedy, something I would have never expected to happen,” Denis Mosley, who is the grandfather of the two boys killed, Brendon and Zyher Cameron Mosley, said.

