First day of classes delayed after heavy rain floods Troy elementary school

TROY, Mich. - Heavy rains Monday flooded Martell Elementary School in Troy.

Instead of starting school next week, Martell students will head back to class the first week of September to give crews time to clean up the mess.

"This whole area here (media center) was covered in about 2 inches of water," said Kerry Birmingham, with the Troy School District.

The water also damaged classrooms, drywall and furniture.

"We have electrical work that needs to be done. We have new flooring that needs to be done. You've got to make sure that every bit of our space is clean," Birmingham said. "Losing 2 1/2 half days of school was worth having that clean and safe environment for our students and staff to come back to."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.