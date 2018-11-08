First snow on the way: Are road crews ready?

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - We can expect our first real snowfall of the winter, but are road crews good to go?

Macomb County Department of Roads officials said they are ready and have plenty of salt. They'll be able to hit the road as soon as they need to; they could begin as early as 5 a.m.

The Road Commission for Oakland County is still looking for a few people to work temporarily and part time this winter. They're looking to hire around 25 people who would work three days a week, or more if the weather is bad.

Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and be willing to be patient in stressful situations.

