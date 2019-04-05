Fisher-Price issues warning about Rock 'n Play Sleeper following reports of 10 infant deaths

WASHINGTON - The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price are warning the public due to reports of deaths when infants roll over in the Rock 'n Play Sleeper.

At least 10 deaths have been reported since 2015. The deaths are believed to have occurred when the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained, according to the release. All 10 infants were 3 months or older.

CPSC recommends to stop the use of the product by 3 months of age, or as soon as the baby can roll over. CPSC advises consumers to use restraints in infant inclined sleep products.

Fisher-Price also warns people to stop using the product when babies can fall over. The reported deaths indicate consumers continue to use the product when infants are able to roll and are not using the restraint, according to the release.

Chuck Scothon, GM, Fisher-Price released the following statement:

"A child fatality is an unimaginable tragedy.

Fisher-Price has a long, proud tradition of prioritizing safety as the cornerstone of our mission. Generations of parents have trusted us for almost 90 years to provide safe products for their children. We are there with you from the moment you bring your child home and take our responsibility for product safety very seriously.

Today, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price have jointly issued an alert warning parents and caregivers to discontinue use of the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper when infants begin to roll over. To ensure a safe sleep environment for infants, we remind parents and caregivers to follow all safety warnings included with the product: always use the provided restraints, always place infants on their backs to sleep, and make sure that no pillows, blankets or extra padding are placed in the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper. The Rock ‘n Play Sleeper meets all applicable safety standards, including those of the international standards organization, known as ASTM International, and is certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA).

Fisher-Price and every one of our employees take the responsibility of being part of your family seriously, and we are committed to earning that trust every day."

