Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Play Sleeper following reports of at least 30 infant deaths

WASHINGTON - Fisher-Price has issued a recall for all Rock 'n Play Sleepers following reports of deaths when infants roll over.

Since the product was introduced in 2009, more than 30 infant fatalaties have been reported, according to a news release.

The deaths are believed to have occurred when the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained, according to the release. All 10 infants were 3 months or older.

Consumers should stop using the product immediately. Fisher-Price will issue a refund.

More information is available on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

