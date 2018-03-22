Fitzgerald Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat

WARREN, Mich. - The Fitzgerald Public Schools district is closed Thursday due to a threat.

The district posted this message to its Facebook page overnight:

"Fitzgerald Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, March 22nd due to a threat."

No other details are available at this time.

Meanwhile, the Oak Park School District will be closed Thursday and Friday after social media posts that appear to be threats against the schools.

