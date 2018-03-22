Oak Park School District closed Thursday, Friday after threats on social media

Oak Park schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to threats on social media. (WDIV)

OAK PARK, Mich. - The Oak Park School District will be closed Thursday and Friday after social media posts that appear to be threats against the schools.

The district is operating with caution on high alert, according to its website.

Here is a letter sent to parents and families from Superintendent Daveda J. Colbert earlier in the day:

"We are operating with caution and on high alert at all schools until further notice (daily). We are extremely concerned about social media posts which read as threats against our schools.

"Similar posts were made at other school districts in the metro Detroit area (Southeastern Michigan) yesterday and have been made again today. We take all threats seriously.

"Extra precautions are being instituted until further notice. This includes, but is not limited to an increased presence of Oak Park Public Safety stationed in and around schools.

"We will proceed with extreme caution and with extra security protocols until further notice. We do not find these posts funny at all. They cause anxiety and concern for students, staff, parents, and communities alike. We are asking If you see something, say something immediately. Oak Park Public Safety is investigating who the originators are of these posts.

"We truly need your help and support. Let’s try to remain calm, but alert. Please be aware of all things and report immediately things that don’t look, sound, or feel right. Also, I urge you to monitor your child’s social media accounts and please make sure any and all weapons are safely locked and stored properly. Please talk with your child about making good decisions daily.

"Our highest priorities are safety/security and teaching/learning. Thanks for understanding the need for

increased safety protocols and a continued partnership between homes and schools."

