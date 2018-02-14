Five Star Landscaping customers who haven't received service can file a complaint here

Five Star Landscaping is allegedly failing to provide services for which it has collected payment, and is refusing refunds to consumers who experience poor or non-existent service, Schuette said. (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Attorney General Bill Schuette told an Oakland County snowplowing operation, Five Star Landscaping and Snow Removal, to immediately cease violating Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act.

Five Star Landscaping is allegedly failing to provide services for which it has collected payment, and is refusing refunds to consumers who experience poor or nonexistent service, Schuette said.

Schuette told Karl Bolin, and two companies he operates, that he intends to file a lawsuit against them based on information he has received from numerous consumers who have filed complaints with the office’s Consumer Protection Division. The notice also pointed out that six prior attempts to get a response to consumer complaints forwarded to Bolin had failed.

Schuette said he has received complaints from twelve consumers since December alleging that Five Star Landscaping and Snow Removal has accepted upfront payment for 10 plows, but the has not lived up to the contracts.

The notice to Five Star states that Bolin has offered excuses, such as saying his equipment is not working, or that the wrong home was plowed. Consumers who then canceled their contracts based on the nonperformance have not received refunds. Schuette said he went on to advise Five Star and Bolin that his Office has received seven similar complaints dating all the way back to 2011.

"It’s pretty simple," Schuette said. "There’s not a snowball’s chance that we’re going to let a business get away with taking money from consumers and never doing the work."

Schuette's cease-and-desist to Bolin invited a response ahead of a lawsuit that may come on, or after, Feb. 23.

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ corporate records show that Karl Bolin operates Blizzard Lawn and Snow, LLC and Five Star Landscaping and Seal Coating, LLC.

Oakland County records show that Karl Bolin is using Five Star Landscaping and Snow Removal as an assumed name, but it is unclear whether that is for himself or for one or both of his companies. The Attorney General’s notice was directed to Bolin and both businesses.

It should be noted that the assumed name Bolin uses bears a strong resemblance to an unrelated company in Wayne County called Five Star Lawn and Snow, LLC. The Attorney General has not received a single consumer complaint against Richmond-based Five Star Lawn and Snow.

How to file a complaint

Consumers can file a complaint online by going to Online Consumer Complaint/Inquiry, or send their complaint by regular mail or fax as listed below.

If you have any questions, you can call the Consumer Protection Division Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 517-373-1140 or toll free 877-765-8388.

Consumer Protection Division

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-373-1140

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388

