Flaherty & Collins Properties selected by Warren as developer of $170 million project

Warren Town Center is a proposed mixed-use development featuring 500 market rate apartments, a 200-key, high-end boutique hotel, over 20,000 square feet of retail and dining and space for a 30,000 square foot, full-service grocery.

WARREN, Mich. - Flaherty & Collins Properties has been selected by the City of Warren as the exclusive master developer of Warren Town Center, a $170 million development project.

“This is an important first step in achieving the city’s goal of creating a downtown that will draw visitors and new high-end businesses to our city,” said Mayor Jim Fouts. “The downtown concept has been a vision for city leaders since the 1960’s.”

The location is the site of the old city hall in front of the new city hall and directly across from the Tech Center.

F & C, with extensive experience in building high-end hotels, was selected by the city’s Downtown Development Authority.

The project will be a public and private partnership that will include the City, Flaherty & Collins Properties and General Motors.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Warren on this project, which will invigorate the downtown core of Warren,” says Brian Prince, vice president of development and lead project developer for F & C.

“The site is a great location and will be a real draw and economic stimulator for the area. The goal of this development is to create a Town Center that offers a high-end housing option that currently does not exist in Warren.”



